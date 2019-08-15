The link road between Cunmor Gardens and MR 577 Dinkelman Road in Pinetown will be closed to make way for the Go! Durban Bus Rapid Transit system. Graphic supplied by the eThekwini Municipality

Durban - In eight days the link road between Cunmor Gardens and MR 577 Dinkelman Road in Pinetown will be closed to make way for the GO!Durban Bus Rapid Transit system. eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the road would be closed for further construction of the new 11th Avenue interchange that will allow surrounding communities ease of access to the GO!Durban Bus Rapid Transit system.

Residents and pedestrians in the alternate route areas are advised to be mindful of the increase in traffic from 23 August 2019 onward.

Motorists, commuters, pedestrians, public transport operators and residents in the Pinetown, New Germany, Wyebank, KwaDabeka, Clermont and Newlands areas of the permanent closure of the link road between Cumnor Gardens and Dinkelman Road (MR577).

The roads affected are Dinkelman Road (MR577) North and South bound traffic that want to access Cumnor Gardens from the MR577 and the traffic that want to access MR577 from Cumnor Gardens.

"Traffic accommodation plans have been put in place and motorists are advised to familiarise themselves with these and proceed with caution on these alternate routes. Drivers are advised that this alternate route is through a residential area with schools, and should proceed carefully,"Mayisela said.





Directions for vehicles travelling from the North from Wyebank, KwaDabeka and Newlands along MR577 /Dinkelman Road:

Instead of taking the on ramp to Cumnor Gardens, which is now closed, continue South to the Shepstone Road / Otto Volek Road / Posselt Road Intersection and turn right onto Shepstone Road and continue for 1260m.

Turn right onto Regent Street

Turn right onto Sander Road and continue on Sander Road for 1400m.

Turn right at Westermeyer Road and continue to the stop street.

Turn right onto Berkshire Drive and continue for 200m.

Turn left onto Cumnor Gardens.

Directions for vehicles travelling from Cumnor Gardens to MR577/Dinkelman Road

Travel south on Cumnor Gardens and turn left onto Berkshire Drive.

Continue South on Berkshire Drive to the Shepstone Road Intersection.

Turn left onto Shepstone Road and continue to the Dinkelman Road Intersection. Turn left onto Dinkelman Road.

The eThekwini Transport Authority recommends that commuters aim to leave a little earlier than usual for their destinations to avoid any possible congestion.

