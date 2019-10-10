Moulana shot in Isipingo hijacking









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A man has been rushed to hospital with gun shot wounds following an attempted hijacking in Isipingo Hills, south of Durban on Thursday. The man who resides in Isipingo Beach is also a prominent moulana in the Isipingo area. He was dropping off school children when the incident occurred near Kadwas tuck shop. Sunil Brijmohan, an eThekwini ward councillor, said he was shocked when he heard about the incident and at the same time glad that the man was not killed and will recover from his wounds. The family is still traumatised. "I spoke to the victim's family. For now he is in a stable condition. In the past two months crime has been low in the Isipingo Rail business district because of an increase in security guards and police. The Community Policing Forum has to look at whether the criminals were creeping into the suburbs. Criminals within the community will be weeded out. In August a similar incident occurred outside Isipingo Primary School where a resident was shot and wounded during an alleged hijacking.

Alpha Alarms private security company stated that the shooting took place on Michelia Road outside near Kamalinee Primary School

Reports of the incident were circulated on WhatsApp crime groups and Alpha Alarms responded to the scene.

"It is alleged that the victim dropped of children at the local primary school and was apparently proceeding to his vehicle when an unknown number of suspects in a car shot at him. The suspects then sped off. The victim was rushed to hospital privately.

Donald Naidoo of the Isipingo Community Policing Forum, said when he arrived on the scene the driver was already rushed to scene by a bystander.

"It is alleged that four men who were in a Toyota tried to hijack him. It is alleged they shot him on the leg when they failed to do so."

Isipingo police are investigating.

Daily News