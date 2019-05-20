The patient and her husband can be seen on the grass band between the two rock slabs, while two other people are seen on the path, after she slipped and fell off the cliff at Sentinel Peak, Northern Drakensberg, on Saturday.

Durban - THE Mountain Club of South Africa (MCSA) KwaZulu-Natal section were kept busy at the weekend.

They rescued a 24-year-old woman, after she fell down a 10-metre cliff and rolled a further 45m down a grass slope, while hiking at the Black Eagle trail at Umgeni Nature Reserve near Howick, where she was trapped for more than four hours on Saturday.

At Umgeni Valley, a local woman slipped and fell off the cliff and sustained injuries to her back.

According to MCSA spokesperson Steve Cooke, the team received a call at about 12.30pm and, assisted by SAPS Search and Rescue and Netcare 911, used ropes to gain access to the woman and provide medical attention.

“She had been trapped down the cliff. It was a challenge for the rescue teams to get to her.

“The operation took about four-and-a half hours.

“When the paramedics finally got down to her, she was stabilised and moved onto a mountain rescue stretcher.

“The team then set up a high angle rope rescue system, to raise her up the slope and cliff to the path,” said Cooke.

He said, thereafter, she was carried back to the road, where she was evacuated by medical rescue helicopter (staff) and flown to St Anne’s Hospital, in Pietermaritzburg.

According to Cooke, at Sentinel Peak, in Northern Drakensburg, at about 3.55pm, the duty rescue organiser was alerted to an incident, where a 57-year-old female German tourist was hiking with her husband on the Chain ladder route, returning to Witsieshoek car park, when she slipped and fell off the path, down a steep rock slab.

Cooke said the woman came to rest on a small grass band, below another rock slab, and suffered multiple injuries.

He said the couple were with other hikers also on the same trail.

“The other hikers stopped to help the couple in distress, raising the alarm with the Witsieshoek Mountain Lodge, who in turn called the Mountain Club. Due to the lateness in the day, a Drakensberg-based private helicopter was requested to assist, and this was made possible by the support of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife,” he said.

He said the helicopter was able to fly, with the paramedic, to a flat area close to the patient and land.

“The paramedic accessed the woman on foot and, after stabilising her, the group of hikers who had remained to assist were able to move her to the aircraft and she was airlifted to Winterton, and then transported from there to hospital by road,” said Cooke

He said staff from the Witsieshoek Mountain Lodge walked up to the woman bringing warm clothing, food and water, to provide basic shelter, had the aircraft not been able to reach her.

Staff were also able to guide the hikers, who had helped the patient, safely back to the car park at the trail head.

The rescued women declined to comment.

Cooke provided the following safety precautions when hiking:

Wear proper hiking boots.

Be careful of where you are walking.

Take enough water to prevent dehydration.

“Both the operations were made possible because of the consolidated efforts of all involved.

“For us, the priority is to get medical attention to the patient immediately,” said Cooke.

