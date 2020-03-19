Mountain club recounts details of reaching Mark Perrow crash site

Durban - The Mountain Club of SA Search And Rescue (MSAR) spoke of their trials and tribulations on reaching the Mark Perrow aircraft crash site near the Umkomazi River in KwaZulu-Natal.

Perrow,55, was alone in the light aircraft when it crashed on Sunday. Perrow did not survive the high deceleration forces of the crash.

Perrow is a South African sprint canoer who competed in the sport since the early 1990s.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a multidisciplinary team was activated by ARCC to assist in the search, locate and possible rescue of an airplane crash four seater aeroplane that was reported by an eyewitness in the Umkomaas valley near Richmond. Gwala said the body of the pilot was located between the debris. A case of culpable homicide was opened at Richmond police station for investigation. The MSAR stated that the recovery operation itself, which was on steep and rough terrain, required some rope work and was completed by nightfall.

The MSAR KZN team supported the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) -lead search and rescue operation happened during a canoe marathon on the Umkhomazi River.



MSAR members were flown with a private helicopter to a JOC (Joint Operations Center) which was set up at a location upstream from the crash site. Here they formed a "team of teams"

This included private paramedics, SAPS SAR and Airwing members and a SAPS helicopter.

"The crash scene was in a difficult to reach, steep and heavily vegetated location that precluded easy and safe access from land or air. The team proceeded downstream on inflatable canoes to the crash scene which was located between a steep cliff and the river. The recovery operation itself, which was on steep and rough terrain, required some rope work and was completed by nightfall," stated the MSAR



The recovery team then proceeded 5km downstream to a location from where the team met up with 4x4 vehicles.

The Mountain Club of SA would like to give our sincere condolences to the pilot's family, friends as well as the canoeing community at large.



The ARCC, is established in terms of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Annex 12 requirement and has the mandate to coordinate all aviation search and rescue related occurrences in terms of the South African Maritime and Aeronautical Search and Rescue Act and AMSAR Regulations. The ARCC reports to SASAR and the Department of Transport. The Mountain Club of SA is a dedicated SAR Unit to the ARCC



On Facebook the Rich Trailblazeradventures Domleo said,"You guys are incredible, and I am sure that the family's loved ones are grateful for your professional execution of the recovery."

