Durban - With only two weeks left to the start of the second edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL), eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has backed Durban outfit, Durban Heat.
In the inaugural edition, Durban Heat did not play as well as Durbanites could have hoped.
Earlier this week Kaunda received a framed Durban Heat jersey from Cricket South Africa (CSA) Thamsanqa Mthembu, Durban Heat CEO Heinrich Strydom and President of KZN Cricket Union (KZNCU) Ben Dladla.
The team had also brought the MSL trophy which was designed to resemble the Protea, the national flower.
“I was honoured to host the team and they presented us with a jersey as a token of appreciation and as a symbol of strengthening the relationship with the City. As the City we will continue to support them as we understand that sport is one of the critical tools in creating social cohesion, bring about peace in our society and also confronting all the social ills that are faced by the young people,” said Kaunda.