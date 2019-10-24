Mzansi Super League: Durban Heat backed by Mayor Kaunda









Earlier this week Kaunda received a framed Durban Heat jersey from Cricket South Africa (CSA) Thamsanqa Mthembu, Durban Heat CEO Heinrich Strydom and President of KZN Cricket Union (KZNCU) Ben Dladla. | SUPPLIED Durban - With only two weeks left to the start of the second edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL), eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has backed Durban outfit, Durban Heat. In the inaugural edition, Durban Heat did not play as well as Durbanites could have hoped. Earlier this week Kaunda received a framed Durban Heat jersey from Cricket South Africa (CSA) Thamsanqa Mthembu, Durban Heat CEO Heinrich Strydom and President of KZN Cricket Union (KZNCU) Ben Dladla. The team had also brought the MSL trophy which was designed to resemble the Protea, the national flower. “I was honoured to host the team and they presented us with a jersey as a token of appreciation and as a symbol of strengthening the relationship with the City. As the City we will continue to support them as we understand that sport is one of the critical tools in creating social cohesion, bring about peace in our society and also confronting all the social ills that are faced by the young people,” said Kaunda.

Strydom said they were excited to receive Kaunda’s backing ahead of the tournament.

“The mission for the Heat is to do well this year whereas a minimum we want to reach the final. We want to win the tournament, I know it won’t be easy, but we are excited about having Gary Kirsten as head coach. The team will get together on 2 November, hopefully, the boys will pitch up ready to play,” Strydom said.

“It is an incredible opportunity to start off against Tshwane, where they will have guys like AB de Villiers and Morne Morkel playing for them. We have also done a few upgrades in general at our home venue and are excited that the fans will get a new look when they get to the stadium where we will be celebrating the culture of KwaZulu-Natal at our matches where we will obviously look to bring the heat.”

Durban Heat will be led by former Proteas cricketer, coach Gary Kirsten and will have Proteas players in David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo and Keshav Maharaj.

The stadium had also undergone a revamp ahead of the new season.

The tournament will run from November 8 to December 16 with the opening encounter between the Durban Heat and the Tswane Spartans taking place on November 9 at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium at 12.30pm.

Tickets for MSL2.0 matches are available across Ticketpro retail outlets costing from R60 each with more information on www.mslt20.co.za

