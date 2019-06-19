NEWCASTLE High School has entered two teams to participate in The Daily News High School Quiz. Pictured are the teams: Back (from left): Mikhil Byroo, Shaurav Haripersad, Raelin Govender. Front (from left): Ayush Ragunnan, Palesa Mthethwa, Luyanda Dlangalala, Andiswa Magagula, Lebohang Maphumulo.

Durban - THE Daily News High School Quiz has already received a record number of entries, with 72 schools signing up to participate. Newcastle High School holds the honour of breaking the record, after it entered two teams in this year’s competition, brought to you by Independent Media’s Daily News, Pretoria News, The Star and Cape Argus newspaper titles, in partnership with the IIE’s Varsity College.

The school will be represented by Grade 11 pupils Mikhil Byroo, Shaurav Haripersad, Raelin Govender, Ayush Ragunnan, Palesa Mthethwa, Luyanda Dlangalala, Andiswa Magagula and Lebohang Maphumulo.

Ragunnan said he was planning on making the competition a regular feature of his high school life.

He said participants were chosen through an entrance test, where they had to list interesting facts in a wide range of subjects.

“Most of my facts were pertaining to science, since I am very interested in it. I like geography too, knowing about different locations and landmarks,” he said.

The competition format is divided into subtopics, with participants needing to be well-informed about entertainment, sports, current affairs, politics and business.

“Normally when I prepare, I split up my days according to subjects. So, on one day I will focus on science, the next sports and entertainment, and so on,” said Ayush.

Navah Grewan, the teams’ mentor, said the pupils were busy preparing for the competition by reviewing past editions of the Daily News.

“I am very confident about their abilities as they have enquiring minds and can expound on a number of diverse topics,” said Grewan.

The Daily News, The Star, Pretoria News and Cape Argus will each host regional quizzes, with the top two teams from each region participating in the National High Schools Quiz Finals, on September 19, at the Sandton campus of the IIE’s Varsity College, the main sponsor of the quiz.

With two days left until the June 21 closing date, there is still time to sign up. Call Tashni at 031 3082 557 for details.