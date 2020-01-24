Newcastle smoulders in delivery protest









Newcastle residents barricaded roads with burning tyres and looted and burned shops in Osizweni and Madadeni townships on Wednesday and Thursday over a lack of service delivery. Picture supplied KwaZulu-Natal - Newcastle residents were in destruction mode, on Wednesday and Thursday, barricading roads and looting and burning shops in Osizweni and Madadeni townships. Opposition parties claimed that allegations of nepotism and victimisation of employees were also among the reasons for the unrest in the small town. On Thursday, the Newcastle Municipality invited the leaders of the protest for a dialogue. A resident, who asked not to be named, said they were disgruntled because the municipality “took them for granted” where service delivery was concerned. “Last year we tried to raise the issues and the mayor decided to thumb his nose at our request to address him. Chaos erupted, leading to a scuffle, which led to him getting hit with a brick on the head.

“Following that was the dismissal of more than 200 employees.

“Since then service delivery has not improved. Refuse has not been collected for some time,” he said.

He said talks with the mayor broke down on Wednesday.

In a statement after the meeting, Newcastle Mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba said he was concerned about the fresh threats of violence.

“Calls for violent protest are counter-progressive to the strides we have taken to implant order and peace.

“We remain open to a civil dialogue. Claims that our municipality is in a state of paralysis are baseless,” he said.

Mahlaba added that Newcastle’s financial reserves were showing signs of recovery.

“Residents will be kept informed of these developments. We’ve proven that our challenges are not insurmountable,” he said.

IFP councillor Xolani Dube said the party had called for an investigation into the allegations of nepotism and victimisation.

“Last year more than 200 people were dismissed for demanding the mayor’s attention.

“Traffic officers were recently appointed without following proper procedure and some of them had no matric certificate. Service delivery is lacking.

“All these things need to be investigated. We have approached Cogta to put this municipality under administration while looking for solutions to the grievances,” Dube said.

DA caucus leader councillor Bebsie Cronje said the looting and burning of shops in the townships could culminate in more violent scenes around the townships and the town.

“We are still monitoring the situation because residents have vowed to bring operations in town and the municipality to a standstill.

“The solution here is to bring this municipality under administration. I feel sorry for Mahlaba because he took over a sinking ship,” Cronje said.

She said residents owed the municipality around R1.2 billion in services.

“It is worrying that the same residents with such a huge debt would destroy infrastructure in the name of demanding service delivery they don’t pay for,” Cronje said.

Daily News