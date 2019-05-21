Durban - Burglars made off with a computer used for the renewal of motor vehicle licenses from the Hillcrest Post Office.

Nobuhle Njapha, South African Post Office(SAPO) spokesperson, said the Hillcrest post office had a burglary which happened between Saturday and Sunday.

"The Motor Vehicle License machine was stolen as well as one of our work stations. The office is opened for service to the public. The only service affected is for car licence renewals," Njapha confirmed.

Customers who require their service can either go to Westville PO or the Pinetown Licensing department until further notice.

The Hillcrest SAPS are investigating a case of theft and business burglary.





A notice at one of the Hillcrest Post office counter. Picture source: Upper Highway Community Page-Facebook

On the Upper Highway Community Facebook Page people expressed their dissatisfaction.

Caroline Hamar Holtzhausen said, "The Pinetown one was also stolen. Pretty odd."

Vinola Jasson said, "God help us all. Are they gonna be printing fake licences now?"

Jacqui Barnard said, "Mine expires at month end ... where can I go to get my licence renewed? Obviously, somewhere where the machine has NOT been stolen."

Geoff Theys said, "Seems like 'A Licence to steal" maybe call in 007."

Daily News



