Durban - A prominent Phoenix drug lord, mini-bus taxi and tow truck owner was shot dead in uMhlanga on Thursday.



Kalvin Periasamy had been in the parking lot of Gateway Shopping Mall when he was killed by an unknown person. He was apparently coming from the gym when an unknown assailant shot him execution style. Durban North police are at the scene piecing together eyewitness accounts of the shooting.

Periasamy, 29, and his brother Kevin,36, are alleged to be behind the Bloods gang in Phoenix. Both had been awaiting trial for allegedly operating a drug cartel in Durban.

Periasamy was released about a month ago. The brothers were initially held at Westville Correctional Services but were transferred to the Ebongweni Super Max Correctional Services in Kokstad due to fears that they were plotting to escape.

Recent police raids at their properties found drugs and money.

A joint operation between various police specialised units including the Hawks led to the arrests of six people in Phoenix on Thursday.

According to a police source, the gang, known as the "Bloods" gang, had been allegedly dealing in drugs and behind a spate of other crimes in the area for many years.

The task team had been following up on various leads and pounced on the gang on Thursday morning.

The gang which consists of three famliy members at its apex was due to appear in court on Friday.

During the raid, police recovered R97 156 in cash, two pistols, a shotgun, 64 live rounds of ammunition, 1 836 heroin caps, 138 heroin straws, 80 large crack cocaine pieces, 30 mandrax tablets, three bags cocaine, two Ecstasy pills and 186g of dagga.

Daily News