Durban - A Phoenix family are searching for clues that could lead to the possible cause of a fire that ripped through two of their cars.
A Bantam bakkie and a Golf were destroyed by the fire in Redberry on Sunday.
Vehicle owner Pranitha Manilal said they believe it was an act of arson. Manilal said they were asleep when neighbours began screaming and alerting them to the fire in the early hours of the morning.
The fire spread from the bakkie to the Golf. The front end of the bakkie including the engine was burnt. The back of the Golf and the interior was burnt.
“We were throwing buckets of water onto the car. With the assistance of the neighbours we extinguished the fire. The estimated loss is over R60000. We are devasted, the vehicles are our only source of income. We have a photography business and we use the vehicles daily,” Manilal said.