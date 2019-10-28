Phoenix family's dog in recovery after fire cracker explodes in its throat









Bruno a German Shepard dog is recovering from his injuries, at the veterinarian, after a firework exploded in his throat in Phoenix, north of Durban. Durban - Bruno a German Shepherd, is recovering from his injuries at a veterinary surgery after a firework exploded in his throat in Phoenix, north of Durban. According to the Kingdom Cats Sanctuary, Bruno belongs to a family who lived in one of the housing complexes in Phoenix. Bruno is currently sedated and on oxygen at Ashburne Veterinary Clinic in Durban North. “They were having a braai and Bruno was outside with them. A cracker was thrown but before the family could react, he picked it up and it detonated in his mouth. They immediately rushed him to the vet and contributed towards his bill. The child that threw the cracker was severely traumatized after the incident". Bruno is doing well, still sedated with an antibiotic drip in case of infection, and was still sleeping early on Monday.

His temperature, which was very high, has now dropped to within normal limits the Kingdom Cats report said.

Initial x-rays reveal no damage to his throat.

The community have dug deep in their pockets to assist the family with the veterinarian fees they have incurred.

Neeri Naidoo of Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT) said they attended to two other incidents in Phoenix.

“Children had tied fireworks around the tail of a dog. Lucky the owner or the parent had seen what happened and removed the firework before it went off. Another dog was frantic and got stuck in between a burglar guard. We had to cut open a piece of the burglar guard to free the dog,” Naidoo said.

Daily News