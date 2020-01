Phoenix man’s shock as wife tries to kill him









File picture: Supplied Durban - A Durban man was shocked to discover his domestic worker was one of three people trying to strangle and suffocate him in his home this week. However, worse was to follow when his wife joined the attempt to kill him. The four attackers - all women - have been arrested, but the man cannot be identified until his 53-year-old wife appears in court. Recounting Wednesday’s events, the 61-year-old pensioner from Brookdale, Phoenix, said he had returned home at about 4pm that afternoon. “When I got I home my wife reversed her car out of the driveway to allow me to park inside.” He went into the house and sat in his lounge watching television.

Suddenly, someone placed a refuse bag over his head while others wrapped a scarf around his neck and began pulling from opposite ends.

“I twisted and turned, fighting for breath. I grabbed the lady behind me and pulled the bin bag off. I was shocked to see it was our domestic worker.

“They pulled me into the bedroom. I screamed for help while gasping for breath.

“My wife came in and placed the packet over my head again. I bit her hand in the scuffle so the packet was not on properly. I staggered about trying to get the packet off. Then I hit the panic button on the bedroom wall and my neighbour rushed to the house,” he said.

The women would not open the gate to the neighbour, saying they did not have a key. The man eventually staggered out of the bedroom himself and opened up for the neighbour.

The couple have been married for 35 years and live in the same home, but live separate lives.

“Who would expect something like this? I am shocked. I know she is seeing someone else, but that is her business. Could the motive behind this be an insurance policy I have?” he asked.

The domestic worker was employed by the family once a week for the past 15 years. The other women were not known to him.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele said four women aged from 38 to 53 were arrested for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today.

Democratic Liberal Congress spokesperson Patrick Pillay said the incident had sent shock waves throughout the Phoenix community.

“People are rallying around in support of the victim to ensure he is okay. It is really sad when the morality of life is lost and ulterior motives destroy the fabric of society,” he said.

