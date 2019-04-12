Durban - Durban Metro Police received ten brand new BMW Motorbikes to replenish its motorbike fleet in the city on Friday. Twenty-eight more bikes are also being processed and would join the fleet soon.

Durban Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Sewpersad said the bikes would be used for high profile escorts for heads of state and major events in the city.

"They are icons within the city. All the heads of state look for these type of escorts worldwide. Since the World Cup 2010 our team is regarded as a world-class division of Metro police," he said

The hand over was done at the BMW Supertech in Pinetown with eThekwini Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer and Head of Metro Police Steve Middleton in attendance.

Yusuf Moolla, Group Marketing and Communications Manager at Supertech Group said that the R1200 GS bike has now been optimised in a wide range of areas with selective improvements new features and an expanded program in optional equipment and optional accessories.

Moolla said the new models retain the 92 kW air/liquid-cooled boxer motor with 125 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm, but it sports an altered catalytic converter and a new data status for the engine management to meet the latest EU 4 requirements.

"The bike comes with a rain and road mode and the dynamic pro and enduro pro is added to the standard package. It also comes with a bank angle aware dynamic traction control as well as automatic stability control and electronic suspension adjustment,"he added.

The bikes are estimated to be worth R260 000 each.

Peer, who is also the chairperson of the safety and emergency portfolio in eThekwini, said the metro police were not only upgrading its fleet but will also get new uniforms for metro police members across the board.

She said the metro police has three functions. That is managed traffic, bylaw enforcement and crime prevention.

"The city is witnessing mass urbanisation. This has led to congestion which our roads cannot handle. This creates more work for police and therefore the need for bikes to help navigate through the traffic to try and alleviate grid locking. Our standard of escorting high profile guests will also be met with elegance," she said.

Middleton said a new strategic team has been created at Durban Metro police since August 2017 to better and empower the officers.





Daily News

"We looked at what we did not have. We have the armoured vehicles to protect the officers and for static deployment to protect communities. Other issues are being resolved like protective clothing. We have to follow supply chain protocols and take into consideration the budget. Our fleet has also received fifty-seven bakkies. There are six metro police departments in the country. But in Durban, we are far more superior," Middleton said.