PICS & VIDEO: Potholed Inanda Road in Kenville to be repaired

Durban - ﻿Residents, motorists and councillors from eThekwini municipal wards 34 and 36 have been complaining about the extremely poor road surface condition on a portion of the M21 Inanda Road in Kenville. The road leads to the inner north surbubs of Kenville, Sea Cow Lake, Springfield business park, Parlock, Newlands and KwaMashu. On Wednesday, Democratic Alliance councillors Nicole Graham, Bobby Maharajh and Shontel De Boer met with officials from the water department and the roads department to discuss the long outstanding problems at the damaged road surface. De Boer said councillors have raised these concerns however the continual water and sewer bursts have made it frustrating to repair properly. "The water department is currently repairing the water pipes which have been bursting continually along the road causing serious damage to the road surface. On Thursday night the road will be closed to conclude the repairs by the water department. Following the water pipe repairs the roads department is expected to begin resurfacing the road,"De Boer said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The M21 Inanda Road near the intersection with Chris Hani Road (North Coast Road) where the road surface has deteriorated leaving motorists frustrated. Video by Zainul Dawood

A Newlands bus owner, who did not want to be named, had been complaining about the difficulties his drivers faced trying to navigate pass several potholes.

He said at times his drivers had avoided colliding into cars travelling in the oncoming lane to steer pass pot holes. Some motorists entering the road drove onto the pavement to avoid the pot holes.

"These repairs have taken a long frustrating time for residents and commuters along this stretch of road. Finally there is light at the end of the tunnel. The road surface has been badly damaged for many years,"she said.

Potholed. The M21 Inanda Road near the intersection with Chris Hani Road where the road surface has deteriorated leaving motorists frustrated. Picture: Zainul Dawood

The road is expected to be closed to traffic on Thursday from Chris Hani/ Sea Cow Lake road intersection to Sea Cow Lake/Inanda road during the repair period. Traffic will be diverted via Umgeni Road and Chris Hani road.

De Boer appeals to road users to bear with the officials during this period in order for ease of services whilst repairs are being undertaken.

