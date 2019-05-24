Durban - AN ADVENTURE awaited 106 loggerhead turtles, which uShaka Sea World and Two Oceans Aquarium staff released into the warm Mozambican current yesterday. It was also World Turtle Day, which made the release all the more special.

The turtles were flown in from the Two Oceans Aquarium to uShaka Sea World on May 9 for rehabilitation.

They were found stranded at various locations along the Cape coast and were taken to Two Oceans Aquarium, where they received primary treatment.

In autumn alone, 213 turtle hatchlings were rescued by the Two Oceans Aquarium.

When the turtles arrived at the turtle rehabilitation facility at uShaka Sea World, they weighed no more than 150g.

Malini Pather, senior aquarist, said that before their release, the turtles varied in weight, the smallest being 80g.

She said that when the turtles were taken to the rehabilitation facility, they were observed for general behaviour and checked for whether they had any injury or lacerations to their bodies. Heaters were added to their tanks to warm them up.

They were also observed to see how they reacted to food and whether they could catch food on their own.

“We released them in the Mozambican current because it’s where they would have the best chance of survival,” Pather said.

She said they would float on the surface and eat whatever they could find, jellyfish, bluebottles or little crabs that floated past.

“Litter is also a problem for the turtles because they don’t have teeth. When a piece of plastic floats past, they eat it and it causes a blockage and food doesn’t digest.

“In some instances, turtles are entangled because of plastic. I was worried to leave them because of little pieces of litter floating around. We have found pieces of plastic in the stomachs of baby turtles.”

Pather felt that if each person could commit to not using plastic straws or single-use water bottles, it would make the ocean a little better.

The turtles were released 10 nautical miles (18.5km) out to sea, which was a 30- to 45-minute ride on a rigid inflatable boat.

The uShaka Sea World team and a Two Oceans Aquarium member, who cared for the turtles from rescue to rehabilitation, released the turtles into the warm Mozambican current.





Conservation co-ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium Talitha Noble said it was always exciting to care for turtles that first come in weak but end up getting released big and strong.

“Now they can do what turtles do best, travel the ocean and become big turtles,” Noble said.

She said the rescue and release of the turtles spoke of the partnership between the Two Oceans Aquarium and uShaka Sea World - the turtle rescue, rehabilitation and release.

Pather said that if people found a turtle hatchling on the beach, they should not put it back into the sea because it was in trouble. Instead, pick it up, keep it dry and out of the wind and direct sunlight. Place it in a tub, on a piece of dry towel and call uShaka Sea World on 0313288222 office hours or 0313288060 after hours, on public holidays and at weekends.

Daily News