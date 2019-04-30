Durban - Staff employed by the Durban Solid Waste overturned bins and strewn litter on the streets of the Durban city as they made their way to the city hall on Tuesday morning in protest over salary increases given to MK vets at the Water and Waste Department. Staff driving various waste removal trucks had made their way from depots around the eThekwini Municipality.

Drivers stopped the trucks in Pinetown and on the N3 Durban bound near Westville, bringing traffic to a complete hall for a few minutes.

Staff then converged in the Durban city centre tipping over trucks filled with waste onto the streets of the CBD.

According to workers at DSW their protests is in solidarity with their colleagues at the Water and Waste Department who downed tools last week after it emerged that MK vets employed by the city had their pay increased from R9 000 to R20 000. They are demanding equal pay to the MK vets and have vowed to bring the city to its knees if their demands are not met.

Durban Solid Waste staff drive through Pinetown. Picture supplied



"The so-called MK vets that were employed have not touched a tool yet but they getting a high salary. We are now fed up. This is quite an extensive problem also affecting the Durban Metro police, the roads department, water and sanitation and electricity departments," a worker said.

Ethekwini councillor Chris Pappas said the DSW services were running late in many areas and then decided to completely shut down.

"Staff were threatened to join the strike by the water department staff. We are not sure at this stage if all work will be completed in the suburbs. Also note that street sweeping and litter picking has also come to a halt," Pappas said.

Metro police and the police public order units were on standby in the city centre.

Daily News