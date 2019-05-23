Durban - Five Wentworth families have begun mop-up operations after a water pipe burst in Burgers Road at about 4.30am on Wednesday, flooding their homes. The residents have lost belongings that were damaged, including household items such as fridges, couches and beds.

Ward 68 councillor Aubrey Snyman said he suspected that digging to put up a retaining wall at a house in the neighbourhood was responsible for the burst pipe. However, the owner of the home, Eric Smith, denied the work at his property was responsible.

A resident said they were leaving for work when they found water seeping onto their property. Within minutes, the water had flowed on to four other properties.

Smith’s neighbour Nokulunga Shezi had to miss work to clean her home. She said the damage to their valuables was devastating. The Shezi family was left with no food and uniforms for the children. Shezi’s mother suffered a panic attack from the shock of the flooding and was receiving treatment.

The road was blocked off and electricity and water were turned off for safety reasons. It was not known yesterday when these would be restored.

When the Daily News arrived, a house was waist-deep in water. Neighbours had grabbed buckets to help those affected.

Grandmother Beauty Meth, 79, was awoken by neighbours who ran to get her out of her bed.

“I got a shock when I got rushed out. When I got up it’s like I jumped into a pool because the water was sitting up by my waist,” she said.

Meth said her neighbours were her saving grace in not only rescuing her but also in giving her a clean outfit.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that teams had been dispatched to attend to the problem.

Daily News