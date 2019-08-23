Durban - Police are cracking down on cross border crime syndicates in KwaZulu-Natal after the recovery of four vehicles, a rifle and a missing Gauteng man on Thursday. On Thursday, police launched the stabilisation operations in KZN to clampdown on crime.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the multi-disciplinary focus continues along the KZN borders.

"Police at Emanguzi have intensified operations aimed at curbing criminal activities in the area as well as cross border crime. Three stolen vehicles were recovered by police in the area.These vehicles were concealed in the bushes at Emanguzi as the thieves wait for an opportune moment to move them across our border,"she said.

It was established that these vehicles were stolen in Honeydew and Berea.

Mbele said investigations are still on-going with regards to another vehicle suspected to belong to a municipality.

During these operations along the border, police discovered a 303 rifle at Thandizwe in an abandoned area.

A total of 31 rounds of ammunition were also found at Umgodiwemvubu.

Police also seized large quantities of liquor as well as dagga.

"A missing person was found in Mozambique. He was reported missing at Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng earlier this month. His vehicle was recovered hidden in the bushes at Kosi Bay. He was re-united with his family,"Mbele said.

She said the recovery of these stolen vehicles indicates that these operations are cracking down on syndicates involved in cross border vehicles crimes within the Emanguzi area.

Police are appealing to communities living along our borders to work with them to clamp down on criminals responsible for cross border crimes

Daily News