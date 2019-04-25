Durban - The Durban harbour has borne the brunt of litter from storm water drains following heavy rainfall over KwaZulu-Natal. Acting Durban Port Manager, Nokuzola said the port has been fully operational however, the ingress of waste impacted on vessel movements and as of midday on Wednesday three vessels were unable to berth or sail into the Maydon Wharf precinct.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has commenced on a major clean-up to remove the large volume of waste and vegetation from the port on Thursday.

Nkowane, said the adverse weather caused the usual deluge of plastic and other debris to flow into the port, leaving behind an unsightly scene just days after World Earth Day was observed globally on 22 April.

Transnet Operating Divisions were carrying out assessments to establish the full extent of damage caused by the storm.

"We would also like to appeal to the public to please help curb plastic pollution as this causes huge problems when the debris flows into the harbour. The port’s pollution control teams were on site tackling the debris within port waters, aided by clean-up teams from SpillTech, Drizit and ZMK Enterprises,"Nkowane said.

Progress is slow due to the sheer volume of material that still continues to wash in.

The Yacht mole in the Durban Harbour. Picture: Facebook





The debris included large logs that posed a threat to the safe navigation of the harbour craft which are used to guide vessels safely in and around the port. The port has been fully operational however, the ingress of waste

“The combined catchment area of the rivers, canals and storm-water drainage systems that drain into the port is over 200km 2 in size. The unfortunate reality is the port waters are on the receiving end of the large volume of litter, effluent and sewage that is discharged into the storm-water reticulation system within the catchment,” said Nkowane.

Litter occupies the surface of the water in the Durban Harbour after heavy rainfalls. Picture by Greenpeace Africa





