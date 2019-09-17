Durban – Seven people are expected to appear in court for being in possession of unlicensed firearms in KwaZulu-Natal. In separate police raids police seized firearms in Ekombe, Dundee, Umbumbulu and Amanzimtoti on Monday.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal seized three unlicensed firearms in possession of a man at Ekombe.

A 59-year-old man who was found in possession of two pistols and a shotgun is due to appear in the Ekombe Magistrate’s Court.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said his homestead in Gwiji was identified and searched.

Gwala said a 37 year-old man was also arrested for possession of a bag containing loose dagga at Mlambomunye in Ekombe.

Gwala said police operations to remove illegal firearms in the hands of criminals in the province have been intensified.

At Hattingspruit outside Dundee, said police officers were conducting crime prevention duties when they received information with regards to two men in possession of illegal firearms travelling in a mini-bus taxi.

"The taxi was travelling from Dundee to KwaMdakane when it was intercepted and searched. Two men aged 22 and 29 were arrested. It is believed that the two men were on their way to commit crime in the area. They are due to appear in the Glencoe Magistrate’s Court,"Gwala said.

In the EThekwini Outer South Cluster, two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were seized in Umbumbulu and Amanzimtoti south of Durban.

Gwala said the two suspects were arrested in separate incidents after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They will appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court.

