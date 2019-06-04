Durban - Transnet National Ports Authority has added another weapon to its fleet - a new R1.5 dredging vessel which will replace its Survey Craft, Swift, which is 32- years-old. The new vessel, named SS Sonar - and built by a Durban based company - is part of TNPA's Dredging Services division’s ongoing fleet replacement programme in excess of R2 billion.

Carl Gabriel, Executive Manager for TNPA’s Dredging Services division, said the new vessel is replacing the South African port landlord’s existing Survey Craft, Swift, which has reached the end of its operational life.

“Although the survey craft is one of the smaller vessels in our dredging fleet, it is a critical tool for keeping our ports at the correct depths for safe navigation. We use the survey craft to conduct single beam hydrographic surveys around the ports as well as measuring the physical environment underwater for any potential impact on marine activities,” he said.

He said the TNPA dredging fleet plays a vital role in facilitating economic growth within the country by ensuring our ports’ entrance channels, basins and berths are well maintained.

“Critical to the success of dredging is the need for world-class dredging vessels, especially as we continue to welcome an influx of container vessels larger than 10,000 TEUs which has resulted in the demand for berth dredging increasing threefold,” he added.

Gabriel said it was inspiring to see new entrants into the boat building market.

The new vessel was designed, manufactured, assembled, commissioned and delivered to TNPA’s Dredging Services division by local company, Dams Maintenance and Industrial Supplies cc, on time and within budget.

The Black owned family company based in Woodview, Durban, has a Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBBEE) Level 1 status and scooped the contract through a competitive tender process in which the contractor satisfied all technical, B-BBEE and price evaluation criteria. Dams sub-contracted certain elements to Hansen Boatz and Toyz cc - t/a Durban Yamaha.

Dams Operations Director, Danny Ramsaroop, said the company’s previous experience included building a Category E rescue craft for the KwaDukuza Municipality’s lifeguards division and a jet ski for the eThekwini Municipality’s lifeguards unit.

“This was our first project for Transnet and it was sheer pleasure but also hard work coordinating the project from documentation to the manufacture and delivery according to specifications, with all statutory certification,” he said.

The order was received from TNPA in November 2019 and the craft was completed five days ahead of schedule on 26 March 2019.

Creating an enabling environment for the growth of local ship building and ship repair is a key focus for the South African Government’s Operation Phakisa: Oceans Economy programme in which TNPA is a lead implementing agent.

