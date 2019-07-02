Durban - There are plenty of thrills and spins at the Ballito Pro 2019 surfing event currently underway at the Willard Beach north of Durban. The epic surfing competition runs until July 7.

For the eleventh consecutive year the KwaDukuza Municipality have embraced the Ballito Pro president by O’Neill which offers 10,000 points to the winner, the highest points haul available for men on the Qualifying Series (QS) leaderboard.

The 112-man entry for the event traditionally includes at least a dozen of the world’s elite surfers who compete on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) along with the highest ranked QS surfers fighting for the right to qualify for the top tier.

Last year’s men’s field included a dozen of the world’s elite WSL Championship Tour (CT) surfers and was won by Brazilian Peterson Crisanto who, along with runner-up Jack Freestone (AUS), went on to qualify for the prestigious 2019 CT thanks to the huge haul of ranking points they both earned at Ballito. Benji Brand.

The Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill is the world’s longest running professional contest and will celebrate its 51st edition in 2019.

The storied history of the event spans the worldwide growth of competition surfing and features most of the sport’s premier performers.

First run in 1969 at the Bay of Plenty in Durban, the event was named the Durban 500 by its founders, Max Wetteland, Ian MacDonald and Ernie Tomson.

Marc Lacomare at the Ballito Pro 2019 surfing event. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)





Durban businessman Peter Burness, the Secretary of the Natal Surfriders Association at the time, took over the running of the 1970 event and he went on to grow the event into one of the world’s iconic surfing tournaments until he passed away in 1999.

In 1971, the name changed to the Gunston 500 and the event moved to Nahoon Reef in East London where it was won by Brad McCaul (USA).

Burness’ vision to invite the top international surfers to compete in SA in order to get invitations for SA surfers to compete overseas started to pay off when Rudolph was invited to compete in the Smirnoff Pro-Am in Hawaii. The then 19 year-old shocked the surfing world by beating the world’s best in 10 foot surf at Sunset Beach, becoming the first SA surfer to win an international event.

The worldwide growth of the sport during the 1970’s saw the Gunston 500 included in the inaugural International Professional Surfers (IPS) circuit. The event grew from strength to strength over the decades.

