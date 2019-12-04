Durban - The Kloof and Highway SPCA have been praised for coming to the assistance of an Egyptian Goose with twine tightly wound around its legs.
Inspector Petros Simamane rescued the Egyptian Goose but it was no easy task on Friday.
It was his second rescue attempt.
He had gone out on a boat with a member of public the previous day to try to rescue the goose from the middle of St Helier's Dam in Hillcrest, but it was still able to fly and flew off before they could reach the bird.
A caring member of the public contacted the Kloof and Highway SPCA when he spotted the goose again.