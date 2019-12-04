PICS: SPCA hailed for rescuing trapped goose









Inspector Petros Simamane rescued the Egyptian Goose. Picture by SPCA Kloof and Highway Durban - The Kloof and Highway SPCA have been praised for coming to the assistance of an Egyptian Goose with twine tightly wound around its legs. Inspector Petros Simamane rescued the Egyptian Goose but it was no easy task on Friday. It was his second rescue attempt. He had gone out on a boat with a member of public the previous day to try to rescue the goose from the middle of St Helier's Dam in Hillcrest, but it was still able to fly and flew off before they could reach the bird. A caring member of the public contacted the Kloof and Highway SPCA when he spotted the goose again.

This time the twine was also around the branch of a tree in the water of St Helier’s dam, rendering the Goose helpless and unable to fly.

It took Inspector Petros Simamane more than 30 minutes to rescue the distressed Goose.

He had to wade through the pond to reach the bird, calm it down and get hold of it without stressing it out more to remove the twine wrapped tightly around its legs.

Responding to the post on the SPCA Kloof and Highway Facebook page Bruce Wilson said he gets so many calls for ducks and geese with fishing line wrapped around their legs at St Helier dam. He said even hooks get stuck in their beaks and feet.

Margy Matthews said, "Thank you Insp Simamane. Great work done by Kloof SPCA in general."

Lindy Vermeulen said,"Thank you for your commitment and dedication to all animals."

Riekie Esterhuysen Liebenberg said, "How sad that our mess becomes a poor animals death trap. Thank you Petros, you are a true hero."

Jodi Pastorino said, "Thank you for helping our little feathered friend."

For any animals in distress, animal welfare concerns, animal cruelty complaints or unwanted animals, please contact the Kloof and Highway SPCA Inspectorate during office hours on (031) 764 1212, email: [email protected] or for after hour emergencies on 073 335 9322.

Daily News