PICS: Suspected house robber shot dead after shootout with private security company

Durban - A suspected house robber was killed following a shootout with a private security company in the South Coast in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

ET Rapid Response, a private security company in the eManzimtoti area, responded to information circulating about a wanted vehicle which was stolen during a house robbery.

The victim was allegedly held up in his home in the Adams Mission area where he was also taken to a nearby ATM and forced to withdraw money from his bank account before suspects fled in his vehicle.

ET Rapid Response Managing Director, Tony Lokker, said their Tactical Response Team (TRT) went to spots famous for vehicle stripping in KwaMakhutha looking for the suspects. It was not long until they came across the stolen VW Polo.

“A chase ensued where the suspects fired at our members. Our members returned fire causing the vehicle to crash. Once crashed, the suspects fled on foot, still shooting at our members. Our members stayed in the fight, chasing them down and returning fire, fatally wounding one suspect. The remaining suspects disappeared in the darkness,” said Lokker.