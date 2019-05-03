Durban Solid Waste workers blocked the roads with trucks and dumped loads of rubbish on the roads in the CBD near the Durban City hall. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police said they were defending themselves when they used rubber bullets to disperse a group of striking eThekwini Municipal workers on Thursday. According to police, municipal workers attacked them with bottles and tried to run them over with refuse trucks when they fired rubber bullets outside the Durban City Hall on Thursday.

A week long protest by the eThekwini water department, electricity, roads and the Durban Solid Waste units has led to chaos in the Durban CBD.

Striking staff belonging to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) downed tools demanding to know from eThekwini Municipality management why the salaries of 55 uMkhonto we Sizwe military veterans more than doubled in a year.

Former MK Vets salaries increased from R9000 to R20000. Striking staff demand an equal pay package.

Durban Mayor Zandile Gumede said that the matter was referred to the bargaining council which will investigate and give feedback within 30 days.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, said a group of protesters attacked the officers with bottles and rubble.

"They were also burning tyres, blockading the roads with trucks and damaged other business premises. They also tried to knock the police officers with trucks. Gunshots were heard emanating from the protesters. Police officers had to use rubber bullets and gas to disperse the unruly crowd. During the stampede there are three protesters that sustained injuries," Gwala said.

The injured were taken to hospital for medical attention.

Gwala said a total of 30 suspects were arrested and charged with public violence, attempted murder, malicious damage to property, assault common and Road Traffic Act.

A total of 18 trucks were impounded.

They are appearing in the Durban Central Magistrates’ Court on Friday. A case of public violence is being investigated by Durban Central SAPS.

Daily News