Policeman arrested in connection with Hammarsdale massacre









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). Durban - A police officer is suspected of being involved in a brutal attack on a family in Hammarsdale, which claimed six lives in December. The 51-year-old warrant officer was arrested in Joburg, joining another suspect, 29, who was implicated in the killings and was arrested last month. Eleven members of the Msomi family were watching television when they came under attack on December 11. Six people were killed. An unspecified number of men were reportedly responsible for the attack. The first suspect was arrested on January 2.

The officer was arrested on Friday. Both are to appear in the Mpumalanga Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Myekeni Ndlovu, whose brother Bongani was one of the victims killed, said he was looking to the authorities to ensure justice for the Msomi family and his brother.

“I want those who committed this act to be punished for their crimes,” he said.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said more arrests were to follow.

“Detectives from our Provincial Organised Crime Unit led by Brigadier Teboho Mbele have been pursuing this investigation for two months and despite many challenges they have been able to make a breakthrough,” he said.

The latest arrests comes as SAPS Provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives dragnet closes on the remaining suspects. The first suspect was arrested in early January and was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on December 20.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in the Mariannhill area in December 2016 where the driver was shot and wounded,” Naicker said at the time.

