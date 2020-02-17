Durban - A police officer is suspected of being involved in a brutal attack on a family in Hammarsdale, which claimed six lives in December.
The 51-year-old warrant officer was arrested in Joburg, joining another suspect, 29, who was implicated in the killings and was arrested last month.
Eleven members of the Msomi family were watching television when they came under attack on December 11. Six people were killed.
An unspecified number of men were reportedly responsible for the attack.
The first suspect was arrested on January 2.