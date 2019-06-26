The city is owed more than R300 million by private bus operator Tansnat, a debt that is unlikely to be recovered. Tansnat‚ which has a fleet of 450 buses‚ is headed by Jacob Zuma’s nephew Mandla Gcaba file picture: Independent Media

Durban - ETHEKWINI Municipality was being held to ransom by bus operator Tansnat, opposition parties said this week. This followed the revelation that the city is owed more than R300 million by the operator, a debt that is unlikely to be recovered.

The city has since gone the legal route to have the debt serviced, but the operator is fighting back.

Tansnat was appointed as the substitute operator to Remant Alton, the previous operator, with the conclusion of a vehicle lease agreement and an operating service contract.

According to a report tabled at the municipality’s Executive Committee (Exco) meeting on Tuesday, the takeover agreement was concluded in March 2014. In terms of the agreement, the debt was agreed to and a cession was put in place to fund the outstanding debt to the city.

“The outstanding debt has been recorded in the Section 71 Budget Comparative Statement on a monthly basis. Tansnat’s debt to the city as at March31, 2019, is R371956326. In an attempt to recover the debt, a liquidation application was made.

‘This was challenged by Tansnat and an adjudication hearing is currently taking place in terms of the court process,” read the report.

The report further stated that Tansnat had made a counter-claim to the debt owed to the city with the main issues raised relating to the leasing charged for the buses and the break even rate.

Opposition parties were not happy with the fact that the contract between the operator and the city had been on a month-to-month basis for the past 10 years.

The bus operator has been mired in controversy, from diesel running out to employees going on strike over the non-payment of wages.

The bus service was reportedly sold by the municipality in 2003 to Remant Alton Land Transport for R70million.

In 2008 the municipality spent R405 million buying back the buses from troubled Remant Alton. The company continued to operate the service owned by the municipality for another year.

In 2009, Transnat Durban CC was appointed to run the service, but the municipality has had to inject extra funding into the service.

Mdu Nkosi, an IFP councillor in Exco, said it was “worrying” that the Tansnat issue was still “haunting” the city after more than 10 years. He demanded that opposition parties be given a time frame for when the city would finalise the matter and cut all ties with the company.

The lack of proper renewal of the company’s contract was also an issue with the opposition DA.

Caucus leader Nicole Graham said the long-drawn month-to-month renewal indicated a lack of political will to resolve the matter.

“This is an absolute disgrace that the city would allow the same company to continue its operations on a monthly basis for 10 years,” Graham said.

