The Edith Benson Babies Home in Sherwood was destroyed in a fire last February. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - Tonight will mark a year after a fire gutted the Edith Benson Babies Home in Garbutt Road, Sherwood. It is believed that a three-year-old noticed smoke emanating from one of the rooms and alerted the caregivers on duty.

It took the fire department at least two hours to extinguish the blaze.

The fire destroyed the baby section of the home.

Fifty-seven children, between the ages of three months and 5 years, were rescued unharmed. However, one employee was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the docket in the case was closed until new evidence emerged.

Child Welfare interim executive director Firdose Moola said they were grateful to the board of governors, the community, donors, corporates and volunteers who had assisted them.

“Since the fire the children have been transferred to other childcare centres. A high number of children are abandoned on a daily basis. Since April 2018, we have two cottages that have been developed and are fully equipped for abandoned babies.

“However, we are awaiting confirmation and the green light from the Department of Social Development to start with new intakes and admissions for these cottages,” Moola said.

She said investigations into the fire revealed the possible cause may have been electrical.

“We are in the process of building a world-class babies facility. We have met with architects and engineers that have experience in building child-friendly centres,” she said.

She said on completion of the new home, they would require donations of toiletries, electrical appliances and child-friendly items. An updated list appears on the home’s Facebook page (CHILD WELFARE Durban and District) and their website (http://cwdd.org.za/wish-list/edith-benson-babies-home/).

