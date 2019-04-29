The water infrastructure in some parts of the city was destroyed during the floods that left many people displaced as their homes were swept away last week but exacerbating the problem is a strike where the water and wastewater employees have downed tools over wages Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality had no choice but to provide water for its residents or more roads will be blockaded and residents in Adams Mission and Folweni said on Monday after last week's heavy rains damaged water infrastructure. Residents blockaded the R603 from the area joining Pietermaritzburg via Umbumbulu Road forcing traffic diversion to alternative routes.

The water infrastructure in some parts of the city was destroyed during the floods that left many people displaced as their homes were swept away last week.

Exacerbating the problem is a strike where the water and wastewater employees have downed tools over wages.

“We will make sure that our voices are heard. The water employees claim that MK veterans were unfairly promoted to higher salary grades while they had no experience or qualifications. They were employed as general assistants at grade 4 yet some have already been promoted to grade 10 within a year of commencement of their duties. Whether there’s truth in that, it mustn’t affect us. The city must get its house in order and give us the essential services,’’ said a resident who asked not to be named.

Ward 96 ANC councillor Thembelihle Makhanya said the situation was bad in the area, and that traffic disruptions will only stop once there was water supply for the people.

“Things are getting out of hand. The workers have embarked on a strike at a very awkward period as the water department had to deal with broken water pipes after the recent floods. There is no normal daily functioning at this time and city leadership, I’m made to understand, is on its way to address the people. If this salary grading impasse is not resolved then I don’t see our problem resolved,” said the dejected Makhanya.

The Daily News reported on Monday that the city had offered to train 200 employees from the department as artisans and elevate grades 3 and 4 employees a grade up. However, the offer was rejected by the employees, sticking to their original demand to be elevated to grade 10, just like the MKMVA members.

The Mayor has called special executive committee meeting to address the salary grading of MKMVA members. The meeting is scheduled for 1 pm on Monday.

