Richards Bay’s Naval Island has been closed to the public temporarily. Picture by Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA)

Durban - The Richards Bay Naval Island, a popular spot for residents has been closed after "inappropriate public use", the owners of the land, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said on Thursday The authority however said that engagements between roleplayers are underway with local stakeholders, including the uMhlathuze Municipality, following the decision to close the Port of Richards Bay’s Naval Island on 18 December 2019.

Port Manager Thami Sithole reiterated that the closure of the popular recreational area and surrounding sites was not taken in isolation. He said the port followed a process of engagement with the uMhlathuze Municipality in order to obtain cooperation in managing the area.

“Our main intention for these engagements was to mitigate against ongoing incidents and security challenges that have not only disrupted port operations to the detriment of the economy, but have also resulted in several deaths and injuries at the site,” he said.

Sithole said the matter is being addressed urgently and the port continues to engage with the municipality and security cluster in an attempt to resolve this impasse. He said various meetings and discussions are already well underway.