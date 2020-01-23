Richards Bay’s Naval Island has been closed to the public temporarily. Picture by Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA)

Durban - The Richards Bay Naval Island, a popular spot for residents has been closed after "inappropriate public use", the owners of the land, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said on Thursday

The authority however said that engagements between roleplayers are underway with local stakeholders, including the uMhlathuze Municipality, following the decision to close the Port of Richards Bay’s Naval Island on 18 December 2019.

Port Manager Thami Sithole reiterated that the closure of the popular recreational area and surrounding sites was not taken in isolation. He said the port followed a process of engagement with the uMhlathuze Municipality in order to obtain cooperation in managing the area.

“Our main intention for these engagements was to mitigate against ongoing incidents and security challenges that have not only disrupted port operations to the detriment of the economy, but have also resulted in several deaths and injuries at the site,” he said.

Sithole said the matter is being addressed urgently and the port continues to engage with the municipality and security cluster in an attempt to resolve this impasse. He said various meetings and discussions are already well underway. 

In December  Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area. 

Sithole said TNPA would keep all stakeholders including the People’s Voice Organisation and the wider public updated as the process continues.

“The Port of Richards Bay remains committed to being a people’s port and we trust that we will be able to resolve this matter as soon as possible in partnership with the municipality for the benefit of port users and local communities,” Sithole added.

Sithole said as owner of Naval Island and surrounding sites, TNPA took the decision to close off the sites after ongoing inappropriate public use that threatened safety, security, good order and the protection of the environment. 

The port sites presently restricted to the public are Naval Island, the Action Cricket Shed, the Small Craft Harbour and the Dredger Reclaim Berth, near Alkantstrand.

