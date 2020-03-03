Roxanne Thanthoni murder: ‘A shining light snuffed out too soon’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Strong, compassionate, warm and endearing. This was how oThongathi resident Roxanne Thanthoni was remembered by family and friends following her murder this week. Thanthoni, 31, died after allegedly being stabbed several times by her husband of three months, Denver Marimuthoo in oThongathi after an argument on Sunday morning. He went on the run and was arrested later in Stanger. He appeared briefly in court on Tuesday and the case against him was remanded until March 10. Nagammah Munien, area councillor in Flamingo Heights, oThongathi described Thanthoni as “a gem of a person”. Munien, who is related to Thanthoni’s mother, said while her father was coping with his loss, her mother was not. “The mom is devastated, especially having spoken to her on the morning she died. She spoke to her mother on the phone at 6.30am and an hour later they learnt of her death,” he said.

Those closest to Thanthoni described her as a shining light, always positive and in the workplace she was a leader who looked out for those she worked with.

For the past eight years she had worked at Rewardsco, a contact centre in uMhlanga, where she was a junior manager in the digital sales division. She held the highest level in the position having exceeded all expectations by hitting all targets in a 12-month period.

Her manager, Treshen Clarman, who she had worked with for four years, held her in high regard and described her as a great influence in the workplace. “She was always concerned about other people. As an individual she was always strong, a leader, and most importantly she was caring and made sure those around her were always looked after.”

Speaking on behalf of Rewardsco, sales director Dylan Koen expressed his sadness at losing a valued member of the company and described Thanthoni as the epitome of the company’s most cherished values.

“The entire Rewardsco family is deeply hurt and saddened by the passing of Roxanne Thanthoni. As a long-standing employee of Rewardsco, Roxanne embodied everything that our company stands for: strong values, hard work and utmost dedication to making a difference in people’s lives.

“That her passing came so brutally at the hands of someone who was meant to give her sanctuary and trust only makes her death that much more traumatic for all of us. Rewardsco stands with Roxanne and wants to unite against gender-based violence which has become a scourge in our society.”

A memorial service was held for Thanthoni in oThongathi last night, attended by family and close friends. She was laid to rest at Apostolic Faith Mission Church in oThongathi on Tuesday morning.

Daily News