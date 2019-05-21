THE SA Air Force offloaded three trucks with donated goods at the Siphumelele Hall in KwaMkhutha yesterday. The donations are for families affected by the recent Durban floods. The initiative began at the SAAF Waterkloof Air base in Pretoria, where soldiers and the public donated a range of goods, including clothes, non-perishable food items and books. According to ward councillor Nomvula Hlomuka, about 200 homes were destroyed and a 19-year-old was still missing. Sibonelo Ngcobo Africa News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE South African National Defence Force yesterday handed over 300 boxes of aid to families affected by the recent floods. It was a full house at the Siphumelele Hall in KwaMakhutha, north of Durban, as members of the community gathered there.

“We’re here to come and hold hands with you and to help rebuild this community,” said Afrika Msimang, who runs the SA Air Force Spouses’ Forum.

The initiative was conducted from the SAAF Waterkloof Air Base, in Pretoria, where soldiers and interested communities donated a variety of items, including books, clothing and non-perishable food.

The goods were then loaded on to a plane and flown to Durban, where it took three trucks to deliver them all to the hall.

Nomvula Hlomuka, the councillor for ward 94, which includes Kwa- Makhutha and Ensimbini, said the area was badly hit during the flood last month, which damaged more than 200 homes and displaced families.

Although there were no casualties, Hlomuka said a 19-year-old who went missing during the floods had not yet been found.

“The reality of a black person in South Africa is that we are poor. We are the hardest hit when it comes to situations like this,” she said.

Most of the affected families were waiting in the hall.

Nqobile Cele, who lives nearby, said it has been hard rebuilding after the flood, which had submerged her home.

“The water flooded the whole house, everything was wet, from the sofas to the television, and since then we’ve just been trying to regain things, one by one,” she said.

Another resident, Slindile Magwaza, said she was grateful for the assistance by the SAAF. “We know there are places that probably had it worse than us, and people died, but you can see that this is an impoverished area, so every bit counts,” she said.

At least 86 people died in the floods last month, resulting in KwaZulu-Natal being declared a disaster area to expedite emergency funds being released to deal with the damage.

