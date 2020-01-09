Sacrifice key to achieving top exam results









Top Matric achievers in KZN excited to finally reap the fruit of their hard work. these are students who earned more than 6 distinctions from different schools in Durban KZN. from left: Stefan Fried, Denata Naidoo, Thandolwethu Gumede, Ahmed Jajbhay & Keiran Naidoo. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - “I allowed her to just study, no chores, and she gave up her phone of her own accord.” This was according to overjoyed Delisiwe Dube, mother of 17-year-old Thandolwethu Gumede of uMlazi, who matriculated with eight distinctions. The Velabahleke High School pupil got As in English, maths, life sciences, Zulu, life orientation, engineering graphics, geography and physical sciences. Thandolwethu said she was at school every weekend at a study group which finished at 8pm. “Giving up my phone was my idea and it paid off. That was my recipe for success,” she said.

Thandolwethu said UCT had provisionally accepted her to study medicine, pending her results.

Denata Naidoo, 17, from Danville Park Girls’ High, received seven distinctions for excelling in English, Afrikaans, maths, life orientation, geography, life sciences and physical sciences.

She said she dropped extracurricular activities in matric and focused on her studies.

Denata hopes to study medicine in Durban or at Wits University and become a neurosurgeon because medicine is a combination of her passions for anatomy, physiology and humanities.

Keiran Naidoo, 17, of Northwood School, who got As in English, Afrikaans, maths, life orientation, accounting, geography and physical sciences, said he had always loved maths and accounting.

He said he had been accepted provisionally to UCT as well as the University of Stellenbosch to study actuarial science.

Naidoo’s fellow pupil, Ahmed Jajbhay, got As in English, Afrikaans, maths, life orientation, accounting, life sciences and physical sciences.

“I want to stay here in Durban and study towards being a doctor,” he said.

Daily News