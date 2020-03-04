Sadness, anger after 'hero' security guard gunned down at Greyville tote

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - WHY was a friendly and beloved security guard gunned down in broad daylight? This was the question perplexing colleagues and punters after Simon Zibane, 48, who worked at Betting World in Greyville, was shot and killed on Tuesday morning when five men entered the tote’s premises. Later it emerged that Zibane had died a hero, shot when he tried to warn punters and Betting World colleagues of armed men entering the premises. A witness said she heard the guard asking one of the suspects, “Why are you shooting me?” “I heard a bang and I went to investigate. That’s when I saw ­people running away. Then I saw Zibane running, but he didn’t get far. I saw him fall to the ground,” said the woman, who would not be named. “I called out to him. He mumbled something, then he died.”

She said other people had locked themselves in the safe.

The woman said the culprits ran out and fled in a car, but not before their number plate was recorded.

She described the men as “young”.

Zibane was described by many as friendly and humble.

It is believed that on Monday, his day off, he had taken in his children and decided to raise them himself.

Punter Palan Govender, who had arrived minutes after Zibane was killed, wondered whether the killers were after the tote’s money or intended to rob punters.

Govender felt it was obvious that the armed men knew the tote’s operations.

“They came in to rob punters, but the guard was brave,” he said.

“He was an excellent guy. He always spoke to us, he had a smile on his face. His was the first face we saw when we walked into the tote, a friendly face which provided a welcoming environment.”

He said the punters now feared for their safety.

A passer-by was inconsolable when she learnt Zibane had been killed. She had met him two years ago and would often chat to him on her way to work.

“I always watched out for him. He was such a nice guy. I always joked with him whenever I walked past,” she said.

Another worker in the Greyville area said: “We saw him all the time. Whenever we walked past, he would chat to us, he was very friendly. How could he die in such a painful way?”

Peaceforce Security group operations director Collin Tshaka said it was devastating to have lost a valuable member of their team.

“This brave man was a hero by putting his life on the line to save others,” said Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios.

“It is alleged that when he shouted the warning, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot him in the upper body,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Zibane was shot in the chest. The gunmen drove off in a white VW Polo. Nothing was taken.

Berea SAPS are investigating.

Daily News