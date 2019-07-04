Durban - Seine netters have brought ashore crates of sardines in Hibberdene and Scottburgh south of Durban on Thursday. Tony Moon Outar one the netters confirmed that the area was a hive of activity and the crowds of bathers had gone into a frenzy when the fish was brought ashore in the nets and then put into crates.

Outar said sea swells threatened to capsize his boat at one stage.

There has been an increase in sardine related activity between Bazely and Amanzimtoti over the past few days said Greg Thompson Acting: Head of Operations KwaZulu-Natal Sharks board (KZNSB).

This has resulted in a ban in bathing between Isipingo and Port Edward due to the sardine related activity in these areas.

“Hopefully today is going to be busy. The weather is due to change with a fresh South Westerly predicted so make sure you take advantage of any action,”Thompson said.

On Wednesday morning, Thompson said that from first light, shoals of sardines started rising to the surface about 1km offshore and this activity stretched from Kelso through to Umdoni Point which is about 5km.

“There were scattered shoals inshore as well but these shoals looked thin on the surface. Sharks were seen jumping in amongst the offshore shoals and there were 40-50 Cape Gannets diving in this area. At one stage yellowfin tuna were seen smashing through some of the inshore shoals,”he added.

Thompson said there were numerous attempted nettings which were unsuccessful at Pennington, Scottburgh, Illovo and Winkle that the KZNSB know of and there were two confirmed nettings at Amanzimtoti.

“The two nets consisted of around 15 crates and 250 crates. It was also reported that there was quiet a lot of gamefish activity with the sardines in this area,” he said.

By Wednesday afternoon just before sunset, the pockets of sardines had moved right into the backline at Scottburgh.

Once again, Thompson said, these fish are very unpredictable and are capable of doing disappearing acts overnight.

Thompson warned that If you are unsure about the Bathing status at your local beach please make sure you chat to the Lifeguards before entering the water.

The KZNSB will continue to monitor activity in the days ahead.

Daily News