Durban - THERE is only one place to eat out in the next several days, as the city’s top foodie talent will be cooking up a storm at the East Coast Radio House & Garden Show from Friday to July 7 at the Durban Exhibition Centre. Those hungry to explore the city’s favourite flavours can expect a mouth-watering line-up of events and experiences that will tickle your taste buds and celebrate the eclectic mix of authentic flavours that Durban has to offer.

“We’ve managed to pull off something really special this year with our line-up of local chefs to be featured in both the Discover Durban Cuisine Kitchen and our Pop-up Kitchen,” said show director Cairey Baxter-Bruce.

“Discover Durban Cuisine is a celebration of Durban’s cultural mix, where traditional and contemporary flavours meet, taking visitors on a journey of culinary delight.

“The show theme, Make Yourself at Home, encourages visitors to relax and feel as if they are enjoying a delicious meal in the comfort of their own homes but prepared by one of KwaZulu-Natal’s top cooking talents,” she said.

The city’s Tourism chief executive, Thulani Nzama, said: “There is so much more to Durban than its glorious coastline and warm weather which is why we’re proud to once again support the Discover Durban Cuisine Kitchen at this year’s East Coast Radio House & Garden Show.

“This is your chance to experience a different side to Durban and feast on authentic flavours brought to you by top local chefs, restaurants, and foodies, all under one roof,” Nzama said.

The Home Grown Design and Food Fair will offer hungry mouths a festival of food in a more relaxed and informal setting, with the dishes equally delicious.

At the show, you’ll find some of the city’s most popular street-food vendors, food trucks, artisanal products and local delicacies as well as decadent desserts.

Look out for Zazas Pops, a range of melt-in-the-mouth vegan popsicles, as well as vegan falafel by chef Rum of The Kitchen Guru.

Meat lovers won’t go hungry with the Smokin’ Barrel on hand to serve up perfectly cooked dishes, smoked in a wine barrel or with the wagyu beef burgers prepared by Midlands restaurant Menu at Highgate.

Indulge your sweet tooth at The Candy Factory where you will find a wide selection of pick ‘* mix sweets to put Willy Wonka to shame or try out something sinful at Plan B Dessertery or at Sweet Dream Ice Cream.

“Durban is home to some of the best local eateries and street food vendors and produces some of the tastiest craft drinks around.

“Throughout the show, we want to bring these delicious treats directly to locals to give them a taste of what’s out there and where to find it.

“Whatever your flavour, you’ll find it in Durban,” said Baxter-Bruce.

Bring the whole family and make yourselves at home, soak up the atmosphere and savour the authentic flavours of Durban at the show.

For more information on the 2019 East Coast Radio House & Garden Show, see www.housegardenshow.co.za or go to the show’s Facebook page and Instagram.

Daily News