Scientology volunteers spend R100m disinfecting buildings and taxis to fight Covid-19

Durban - Scientology Volunteer Ministers, one of the world’s largest non-governmental relief organisations has decontaminated and disinfected more than 100 000 essential service buildings, emergency service vehicles, taxis and more.

They also educate amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation has helped mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape and Eastern Cape. They work to assist those on the front lines as well as the most vulnerable.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers is made up of volunteers trained to provide assistance in and respond to disasters.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers Covid-19 Disaster Response program has been active throughout South Africa during the lockdown.

Since March 14, 2020, more than 260 Volunteer Ministers have invested over 173 500 volunteer hours to decontaminate and disinfect more than 6 770 buildings of essential and emergency services, totaling 9 248 348 square meters of spaces decontaminated. They have decontaminated and disinfected over 121 955 essential services vehicles including buses, police vehicles, army vehicles, emergency service vehicles and taxis.

The value of their contribution based on industry standard costing rate (R10 per square meter) of full deep decontamination totals R119 619 720.

They have also distributed more than 400 000 “How to keep Yourself & Others Well” booklets to empower people with effective hygiene education in English, IsiZulu and Sesotho.

Director of public affairs Sandile Hlayisi said: “There is so much more to be done and we need to reach so many more. We want to continue to protect our people while contributing as much as we can to the solidarity fund because we are all in this together.”

A few weeks ago, the organisation had moved into KwaZulu-Natal to assist with decontamination and education amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

