Students were engaged in numerous protests around the city on Monday as they had numerous demands they wanted to be met. Some of these demands included justice for Mlungisi Madonsela who was killed two weeks ago during the first round of protests. Picture: Mphathi Nxumalo

Durban - Protesting students were engaged in numerous running battles with police on Monday morning as they demanded there be a stop to fee increases that were unaffordable for students. Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) was the site that had the most conflicts.

According to the Codesa Gwala, MUT Student Representative Council president, there were five students who were arrested on Monday morning.

Monday morning’s protests were the second round of protests to hit tertiary institutions around the province, the first happened about two weeks ago where DUT student, Mlungisi Madonsela was shot and killed during the protests.

There were also protests at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) which resulted in a march from the institution’s Steve Biko Campus to City Hall where a memorandum of demands was handed over to Mlungisi Ntombela, who is mayor Zandile Gumede’s political advisor.

They demanded justice for Madonsela who was buried at his home in Jozini last week on Valentine’s Day.

