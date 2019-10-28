Security guard shot in KZN cash-in-transit robbery









A security guard was shot and wounded in oThongathi north of Durban. Picture IPSS Medical rescue Durban - A cash in transit security guard has been shot and wounded during a robbery in KwaMashu on Monday. Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said an unknown number of suspects held up guards near the Tembalihle Railway station. Life 24/7 paramedics spokesperson Leon Fourie said a security guard was treated by paramedics for gunshot wounds. Details surrounding the incident are unclear. It is alleged that three suspects fled the scene and three boxes of cash was taken.

It is also alleged that a rifle and pistol was taken from the guards.

In a separate incident in oThongathi a guard was shot and wounded during an armed robbery said IPSS Medical rescue Paul Herbst.

The incident happened at the Walter Reid Road in Maidstone.

Prem Balram of private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received a call from the director of a private security company based in oThongathi requesting assistance for one of his employees who was shot at a business complex.

Balram said on arrival at the scene the seriously injured man was receiving medical attention from paramedics before he was flown to hospital in a specially equipped medical helicopter.

"It is alleged that shortly after exiting his vehicle the security officer was accosted by two men. One of the suspects was armed with a firearm and shot the re officer in the chest without warning before they robbed him of his 9mm Browning pistol. The suspects then fled on foot,"Balram said.

An extensive search was conducted for the gunmen however no arrests were made.

In August, two people had been shot dead and another wounded during a cash in transit heist outside Bridge City Mall in KwaMashu.

A gang of seven men tried to hold up CIT guards transferring money to their vehicle.

One of the guards was shot and wounded and he was rushed to hospital.

Two suspected robbers were killed at the scene in the shootout.

None of them had been arrested.

In September a gang of 10 men bombed a cash in-transit van on the N2 near Mandeni, north of Durban.

According to a source, once the explosion occurred, the men grabbed the cash box from the van and fled.

"There were more than about 10 men. They sped off in their getaway vehicles, one of them being a white Ford Ranger double cab," the source said.

Daily News