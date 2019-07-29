Sam Meyiwa

Durban - Sam Meyiwa, the father of late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, has died in his uMlazi home after a long illness on Monday. His son Senzo was mysteriously shot dead at the home of his musician girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in what is believed to have been a robbery in Vosloorus Johannesburg five years ago.

Zukiswa Vutela, a spokesperson for the Senzo Meyiwa Foundation confirmed the passing away of Sam Meyiwa.

In August 2018, Meyiwa was rushed to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital after his health took a turn for the worse when he suffered from a stroke.

According to previous Daily News reports, Meyiwa had taken ill been after police announced they were closing the case.

Zamokuhle Mbatha the man falsely arrested for the murder of Meyiwa is demanding R17.7million as compensation.

Mbatha was arrested in October 2014 over the shooting.

Without getting justice and knowing what really transpired on the night that his son, Senzo Meyiwa was killed, The late father of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Sam Meyiwa has passed away this morning. pic.twitter.com/0Dr8RBvfsH — Akani Mangena (@AkaniMangena) July 29, 2019

Mbatha was suing the State on three counts: a wrongful and unlawful arrest and 13-day detention; malicious prosecution; and defamation.

No one has since been arrested over Meyiwa’s murder.

Sam Meyiwa, father of the late Senzo Meyiwa has passed on this morning after suffering from the second stroke. He passed on without knowing who killed his son. R.I.P Mr Meyiwa ✊🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/nBz1eAmuNl — Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) July 29, 2019

Social media users also took to Facebook to pass messages of condolences.

Edwin Bright said,"You fought for justice until your last day. That is a symbol of love from a father to a son."

Matsobane Legoabe said,"He died without finding closure. May his soul RIP."

Msiziwethu Sobethu said, "Khoza refused to release Senzo's finances until his father died, the struggle will continue at Mayfair, rest in peace tata though."

Lwandile Lwa Daka said,"Sad hey.. Joining your son in heaven not knowing who killed him first, this guy will never RIP because of SA police."

Thabo Kgatitswe said,"Sam Meyiwa, has passed away this morning,the police have failed to do their job but protected the politically connected by dragging their feet in Senzo' murder case."

