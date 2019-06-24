FORLORN: Siam Lee’s mother, Carmen, after her daughter’s alleged killer appeared in court in this file picture. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - CARMEN Nan Lee, the mother of murdered Siam Lee, is still waiting for official confirmation that her daughter’s killer has died. She was reacting to unconfirmed weekend reports that Philani Ntuli, the man accused of abducting and killing Siam, 20, died of skin cancer on Friday.

“I heard the reports, but there’s nothing I can say for now because the police (investigator) has not informed me formally. I hear that a formal report could be released on Monday (today) so I will wait until then,” she said.

Lee, who has expressed a desire to leave South Africa, said she was still living in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ntuli, 30, from Pietermaritzburg, was out on R40000 bail following his arrest in connection with Lee’s murder last year.

A police source said yesterday he could not confirm the death. “The funeral parlour where his body is being kept has not been identified and no death certificate has been brought forward. If he is dead, it’s not clear whether he died at home or hospital.

The person responsible for the investigation should be able to identify the undertaker. He should send Pietermaritzburg police to get all the details of the death if he can’t do it himself.

“At this stage it’s difficult to know the truth in these reports,” said the source.

Ntuli’s lawyer, Reial Mahabeer, told the Independent on Saturday that he died at 7.30am on Friday of cancer.

A senior prosecutor said Ntuli was still alive in the eyes of the prosecution. “As long as the detective in charge of a case hasn’t got proof or further details except what relatives say, the person is alive to me,” said the prosecutor.

Sue Foster, a friend of the Lees, said all their friends were sceptical about the death announcement. “This is an evil man. He’s capable of faking it and we’d have loved to see him face his demons in court,” she said.

Embrace Dignity and Kwanele, an advocacy group which has supported the Lee family since the case started, have called on the State to prioritise all cases of sexual assault and to investigate establishments that illegally operate as brothels.

Nozizwe Madlala-Routledge, former deputy minister of health and of defence, and founding member of the group, said they were concerned at the silence in confirming Ntuli’s death.

