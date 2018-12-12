Yadhana Jadoo

Durban - A Justice for Yadhana Facebook page has been started following the death of journalist, Yadhana Jadoo, in Egypt in April this year. At the time of her death, Jadoo had been on assignment in Cairo. She was a guest of the Egyptian government, along with other African journalists for a fellowship programme scheduled for three weeks.

According to reports, prior to her death, Jadoo had sent her family messages saying that she felt unsafe. She allegedly told her family that she wanted to come home.

"I want to come home... But I don't want them to detain me," one of the messages read.

Jadoo further told her family to contact the Egyptian Embassy if they did not hear from her within 24 hours.

Following news of Jadoo's death, her autopsy was later revealed which stated that she died from methyl alcohol poisoning.

Methyl alcohol is often found in antifreeze, fuel and solvents.

According to a poison expert, as little as 10ml can be lethal.

"In South Africa, methanol is only found in laboratories and not over the counter. It might be she [Jadoo] drank something that contained methanol, or it was slipped into her drink. It tastes just like alcohol," the expert said.

The report further stated that all criminal suspicions were ruled out.

But Jadoo's mother, Devika, has rubbished the report.

The Facebook group is calling for answers and clarity on Jadoo's death.





Jadoo, 34, who was the news editor at The Citizen Newspaper.

Daily News