Slain student was on brink of finding work









Durban - The uMlazi journalism student who was murdered - allegedly by the father of her 7-year-old-son - was supposed to have gone for a job interview the week she was killed. This is according to her cousin, Nompilo Dlamini, who spoke to the Daily News outside the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court where the matter was adjourned yesterday until February. She said in the days leading up to her death Ayanda Ngcobo, 24, told her she had an interview lined up in uMhlanga. “She would not give any details except that it was journalism-related. Lots of exciting things would have been happening in her life right now. She would have been graduating this year and, who knows, she might have landed that job,” said Dlamini. Ngcobo, who was a second-year journalism student at Rosebank College in the Durban CBD, was found dead on September 30 with wounds on her chest at Siphamandla Sangweni’s house, in his room in J section.

Ngcobo had been visiting Sangweni, 28, that weekend, and when her body was discovered he could not be found. The couple’s son was found unharmed in the same room as his mother’s body.

Sangweni was arrested at his grandparents’ home at Umzinto on the South Coast two days after Ngcobo’s body was discovered.

Dlamini, who lived with Ngcobo and her son, said she often thought about the day she was called from her house to Sangweni’s room.

“Their son also talks about that day. He retells everything as it happened clearly. He is doing as well as can be expected. He has returned to school and is settling in,” she said.

Sangweni, who abandoned his bail application last year, made a brief appearance before Magistrate Asheena Bacharan on Thursday.

Daily News