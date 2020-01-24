This is according to her cousin, Nompilo Dlamini, who spoke to the Daily News outside the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court where the matter was adjourned yesterday until February.
She said in the days leading up to her death Ayanda Ngcobo, 24, told her she had an interview lined up in uMhlanga.
“She would not give any details except that it was journalism-related. Lots of exciting things would have been happening in her life right now. She would have been graduating this year and, who knows, she might have landed that job,” said Dlamini.
Ngcobo, who was a second-year journalism student at Rosebank College in the Durban CBD, was found dead on September 30 with wounds on her chest at Siphamandla Sangweni’s house, in his room in J section.