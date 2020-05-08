Slight traffic increase on last day of provincial travel

Durban - Thursday was the last day of the seven-day special dispensation which allowed people to travel between provinces, metros and districts. The dispensation was to allow residents not in their places of residence before the lockdown and could not travel between provinces, metros and districts to return to their homes. N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Praveen Sunderlall said there was an increase in light motor vehicle traffic in particular and in heavy motor vehicles too. Sunderlall said the average daily number was consistent. “Since the beginning of lockdown compared to now, it has almost doubled in traffic. So the seven days in particular means that people are trying to get back home before the window closes,” said Sunderlall.

He said the N3 leaving KwaZulu-Natal towards Gauteng and other northern parts of South Africa had traffic of between 600 and 650 vehicles an hour. Coming into the province, there were between 500 and 550 vehicles an hour.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said there were not many cars on the roads, just a slight increase in traffic.

“Yes, there is some traffic on the roads but it’s not alarming. It’s been a fairly quiet week,” said Zwane.

He said they did not have any overwhelming concerns and had not received any reports of accidents.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said traffic volumes had been relatively normal during the week.

Meanwhile, Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, alongside members of the RTI and SANDF, conducted roadblocks in Pietermaritzburg from as early as 5am yesterday.

The roadblocks were the result of residents not adhering to the rules of the national lockdown, especially after a video of residents failing at physical distancing surfaced.

Earlier this week, Premier Sihle Zikalala, Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli and Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube participated in a multidisciplinary law enforcement roadblock at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

