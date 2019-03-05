A SCREEN grab of the protest at the University of South Africa's Durban campus. Student protests brought the university to a standstill yesterday. The students say that the upcoming exams should be postponed as not even one student has received a National Student Financial Aid Scheme allowance. BELOW: University of South Africa's Student Representative Council president for the KwaZulu-Natal region, Lungile Nhlenyama, reading the memorandum of demands to the students inside the Durban campus.

Durban - The University of South Africa's Durban campus was brought to a standstill after a wave of student protests. The Student Representative Council handed over a memorandum of demands to the university management, raising the issues of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances and the postponement of exams as grievances.

They were also unhappy at being rejected for NSFAS funding and for being turned away at registration.

In the memorandum, the SRC contends that they were promised allowances on February 28, but no student had been paid as yet.

Unisa communications manager Siyabonga Seme confirmed that no Unisa student had yet received any NSFAS allowance.

“As a university we have no control over NSFAS operations, all we can do is liaise with them and say ‘these are the problems, please solve them’,” he said.

Attempts to get comment from NSFAS were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

Unisa KwaZulu-Natal SRC president Lungile Nhlenyama said the university would remain closed until the management responded with a satisfactory answer.

“It cannot be that students write exams on empty stomachs and with no study materials. The exams must be postponed until such time everyone is prepared,” she said.

Unisa exams are set to start in April and Seme said, so far, there is no indication of a postponement.

“I don't have the stats, but I know the majority of the students are ready. We have extended our working hours and we even come in on Saturdays to make sure that we get the study materials to the students,” he said.

According to the memorandum, many students’ applications for funding were rejected by NSFAS due to poor performance.

“We all know we had a problem of book allowances (last year). How then do you expect a student to pass without getting all the necessary support?” it asked.

According to NSFAS policy, students who fail more than 50% of their modules are not eligible for continued funding.

The SRC also said Unisa should work quickly in processing the appeals of the large number of students who were rejected by the university, due to space. Seme said the rejected students include returning and first-year students.

He said spaces were not guaranteed, even for students already on the system, but they were working on the appeals.

The memorandum was received and signed by university management.

A small group of about 100 students, led by the SRC, then marched to Bram Fischer (Ordnance) Road to disrupt classes at Unisa’s other campus.

Seme said the university remained open and he expected classes to resume today, but the SRC said the university would remain shut until they received a satisfactory response to the memorandum.

Daily News