Durban - A mother was sentenced to a R1 000 fine or three months in prison, wholly suspended for three years, for stealing two blocks of cheese from a Shoprite store. Chantel Naidoo wept in the dock as she tried to explain why she stole the cheese on Tuesday.

She was caught by security guards and spent a night in jail before appearing in the Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Naidoo walked to the dock looking scared, and shook and wept as the charge was read out to her. She said she intended to plead guilty to a charge of theft, and would represent herself for the guilty plea proceedings.

Naidoo said she did not have anything in particular in mind when she walked into the shop; anything she could sell to get money to buy food and pay for accommodation for her children would do.

“I came across cheese in the fridge. I took two blocks and put them in my pants. As I walked out, I was stopped by the security guards. They took me to an office and I was searched. Two blocks of cheese were found in my pants. I am sorry for what I did. I just wanted something to sell so that I could feed my children,” she said.

The unemployed 48-year-old mother of three children - aged 15, 11 and 7 - said she was receiving child support grants for them, but it was not enough for food, accommodation and other needs.

Magistrate Kevin Bruorton said such crimes were prevalent and no matter what was stolen, the offence was still serious.

He said in sentencing Naidoo, he had to consider that she was a first offender, that she had pleaded guilty and not wasted the court’s time, and that she showed remorse for her actions.

“But there is no excuse for stealing, and the court does not condone it. Such cases are so prevalent and the court has the responsibility to impose sentences that are a deterrent. Your financial situation tells me that you will not be able to afford to pay the fine. I have also considered that the cheese was recovered by the shop, and that you spent a night in custody.

“The appropriate sentence is a R1 000 fine or three months in prison, wholly suspended for three years on condition that you’re not convicted of theft or attempted theft during this time,” said Bruorton.

