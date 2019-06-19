Durban - Refugees many of them from central Africa held a silent protest outside the KFC in Florida Road on Wednesday after one of their own was gunned down after an argument on Tuesday night. Berea Police detectives are still piecing together the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

It is believed the man was take-away driver and got into an argument with another man when he was shot.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said that at 9.20pm Berea police received a complaint of a shooting on Florida Road.

"Upon arrival at the scene they found a 33-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to hospital for medical attention. It is alleged that the victim had an argument with unknown suspect who opened fire before fleeing the scene," Mbele said.

Picture: Supplied.





Berea detectives are investigating the incident.

Also on the Berea, on Thursday, a family were held up in their home in Ramsay Avenue.

Mbele said the victim alleged that she was at place of residence with her daughter when four suspects entered.

"At gunpoint the suspects forced them to lie on the floor before taking laptop, cash, jewellery and firearm. A case of robbery was opened at Mayville police station for investigation," Mbele said.

Daily News







