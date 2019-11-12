Durban - Questions have been asked why the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa’s grave has been without a tombstone ever since he died in October 2014.
Meyiwa’s name has been in the media lately after his family asked for help from AfriForum with his murder not being solved in five years.
One of the issues that have come up was why Meyiwa’s grave did not have a tombstone, especially since it was alleged that the eThekwini Municipality and national government promised they would take care of his funeral and erect a tombstone at his grave.
This is how Facebook users responded to the erecting of Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone:
Ndlovukazi Ntombiyezizwe: "The family" is going overboard now - they are riding the public sympathy card to the limit. Senzo was THEIR family member. Other families in RSA pay for remembrance stones THEMselves, without relying on handouts. Irrespective of who "promised" them a tombstone, I think they are being ridiculous now.