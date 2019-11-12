'The family is going overboard': Facebook responds to Senzo Meyiwa tombstone saga









Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead at the home of his pop star girlfriend and the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo. Photo: Duif du Toit Durban - Questions have been asked why the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa’s grave has been without a tombstone ever since he died in October 2014. Meyiwa’s name has been in the media lately after his family asked for help from AfriForum with his murder not being solved in five years. One of the issues that have come up was why Meyiwa’s grave did not have a tombstone, especially since it was alleged that the eThekwini Municipality and national government promised they would take care of his funeral and erect a tombstone at his grave. This is how Facebook users responded to the erecting of Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone: Ndlovukazi Ntombiyezizwe: "The family" is going overboard now - they are riding the public sympathy card to the limit. Senzo was THEIR family member. Other families in RSA pay for remembrance stones THEMselves, without relying on handouts. Irrespective of who "promised" them a tombstone, I think they are being ridiculous now.

Ngovhela Sibasa: Was he not having a funeral policy? Take that money and erect a tombstone on his grave. Sometimes this family is not fair; it's your loved one who lay there. You can't wait for government; take whatever is remaining and do a proper tombstone. Running to media will not assist you in any way. I can see there are family members here who like media attention.

Carol Dianne Swanepoel: But let’s face it SAPS incompetence, in this case, is extra...losing the docket...how in today’s digital revolution is a docket lost? I'll just be happy if this family finally gets closure.

Mandla Themba: We pay our own family tombstone Senzo was working getting full paid salary like everyone in South Africa it was wrong from the first time to get state funeral this family like hands out u can't leave u child like this because u waiting for the state to provide...

Mfana Khuzwayo: fix that on your own. Let's deal with issue of investigating matter. Finding missing docket. Executing arrest. Other stuff its a family matter asingeni lapho (that’s none of our business)

Dan Dan Zn: Let Senzo's soul rest in peace. Find his killers. Family must erect a tombstone anyway. The municipal leader was probably too emotional at the time of his death and made a pathetic promise

Mthobisi Ndabezitha Zulu: This is not true at all Jimmy Tau donated the tombstone from his funeral parlour but when he was about to erect the family had issues about Senzo's twin brother's age gap and they had since removed the tombstone with the real age from his grave which was showing 1983 and they had to write the real age of Senzo and because of age cheating they didn't take the offers.

