There will be no crowds on the track but Grade 1 Daily News 2000 gets hearts racing

Durban - WITH no access to the racecourse for the general public because of the Covid-19 pandemic, horse racing enthusiasts will be glued to their television sets come Sunday, as some of the country’s finest equine athletes will be in action at Hollywoodbets Greyville, in three Grade 1 races. The Grade 1 Daily News 2000 is a major pointer to the outcome of the Vodacom Durban July (VDJ), with some top three-year-olds in action. The race could develop into a north/south battle, with Cape of Good Hope Derby winner Golden Ducat up against Highveld contender Got The Greenlight. Golden Ducat was a comfortable winner of the Cape Derby and was running on stoutly when beaten by less than a length, in the World Sports Betting Guineas, behind Wild Coast last month. He will much prefer Sunday’s trip and has had the benefit of a look at Hollywoodbets Greyville. Got The Greenlight looked all over a winner approaching the last 400m of the SA Derby, but emptied out over the final 200m to finish less than a length back to outsider Out Of Your League.

He should be well-suited to Sunday’s shorter trip. There was a piece of paper separating Wild Coast and Padre Pio in a thrilling finish to the World Sports Betting Guineas. The latter was a winner before the line and after the line but not on the line. Both have chances if they stay the trip.

There are only eight runners in a star-studded Grade 1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge and one could not ask for a better line-up. Do It Again, dual Vodacom Durban July winner and last year victorious in the Gold Challenge, will be attempting to restart a stuttering career but trainer Justin Snaith says he is confident that he has his champion back on track.

He will need to be, as he is up against Rainbow Bridge, second in last year’s VDJ, smashing L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate winner Vardy, Cirillo, second to Do It Again last year, and top filly Clouds Unfold. It will be a race to savour and a bold pointer to the form of the VDJ, to be run at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Saturday, July 25.

There are a host of other feature races on the day, including the Grade 1 Woolavington 2000 - where the two unbeaten fillies, Triple Tiara winner Summer Pudding and Lady Of Steel, take on high-class opposition.

With betting outlets closed under lock-down, those wishing to have a bet need to open a betting account online at www.tabgold.co.za. All the day’s races will be shown live on Tellytrack, DStv channel 239, with the first race off at 11.15am.

