Durban - Vultures are critically endangered and their population is declining owing to human activity. There are two types of vultures found in Ukhahlamba, the Cape Vulture and the Bearded Vulture.

Central Ukhahlamba Drakensberg Park Community Conservation Officer Sinenhlanhla Mhlongo said Intabamhlophe Mountain is a home and breeding site of Cape vultures and partially managed by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife because of vulture sites. Bearded vultures occur mainly on Giants side and they feed mostly on bones and marrows of dead animals.

Vultures controlled the spread of diseases to domestic animals, wildlife and humans and they make the environment free from the odour from dead animals.

Their bodies are also resistant to diseases.

In June, 20 vultures were found dead from suspected poisoning in two separate incidents.

Two of the reasons behind the decline of the vulture population are:

1. Vulture Poisoning

Some people poison carcasses with an intention of killing carnivores but vultures become victims because they feed on the same animals.

“Poisoning of vultures do not have a negative impact on vultures only but also on humans. Some people sell poisoned vulture parts for muthi purposes which results in putting people’s health at risk. There are incidents where patients that were treated traditionally with poisoned parts of vulture died because of poisoned medicine. Treating patients with poisoned parts of vultures can result in unnecessary fatalities and arrests,” Mhlongo said.

2. Power Lines

“Power lines also poses a threat to vulture population due to collisions that results to the death of vultures since power lines are not visible to the birds,” she said.

She said vultures are protected by law because they are a threatened species. For one to be in a possession of a vulture part needs to apply for a permit through Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.

Daily News